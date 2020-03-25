5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym pool

Welcome to a serene community in Northeast Schertz. Beautiful landscaping, an abundance of amenities, nice interiors are a few of the many reasons to choose this community as your next home. Plus, the price can't be beat! Features and amenities include: Ceiling fans Ample storage Microwave Patio/Balcony Walk-in closets Washer and dryer connections Business center Clubhouse Courtyard Fitness center Swimming pool * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.