5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY.

5501 Legacy Oaks Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Legacy Oaks Parkway, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
Welcome to a serene community in Northeast Schertz. Beautiful landscaping, an abundance of amenities, nice interiors are a few of the many reasons to choose this community as your next home. Plus, the price can't be beat! Features and amenities include: Ceiling fans Ample storage Microwave Patio/Balcony Walk-in closets Washer and dryer connections Business center Clubhouse Courtyard Fitness center Swimming pool * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. have any available units?
5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. have?
Some of 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. currently offering any rent specials?
5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. pet-friendly?
No, 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. offer parking?
No, 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. does not offer parking.
Does 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. have a pool?
Yes, 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. has a pool.
Does 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. have accessible units?
No, 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5501 LEGACY OAKS PKWY. does not have units with air conditioning.

