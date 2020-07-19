5315 IROLA DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Location, Location, Location. This mobile home is rent ready and features 2 large bedrooms, master suite separate from secondary bedroom & has full on suite bathroom w/ separate shower & garden tub. Kitchen has newer appliances & features fridge, dishwasher, & stove. Nice front covered patio & storage shed. Covered parking for two vehicles. Home is on spacious lot w/ mature trees & completely gated in. Can't beat the price for this perfect location. Owner willing to include lawn service for additional fee.