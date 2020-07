Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Great manufactured home nestled in heart of Schertz. This unit features an open floor plan that includes vinyl plank flooring throughout. Property will come with a refrigerator, washer, and dryer for additional convenience. The master suite is separate from the secondary bedrooms and has a full bath plus a walk-in closet. Home is on nice lot with front porch deck. Easy access to Interstate 35, schools, Randolph AFB and plenty of shopping.