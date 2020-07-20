505 FOXFORD RUN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate two-story home is ready for immediate move in! Open floor plan boasts great room with high ceilings, pretty fireplace, and beautiful wood laminate floors throughout. Large family style eat-in kitchen with island. Upstairs features stunning open catwalk staircase, second living area/loft, and beautiful master suite. Two large additional bedrooms. No carpeting- allergy free! Enjoy life on your fantastic double covered patio backing to greenbelt space. Best neighborhood pool/park in the entire city!