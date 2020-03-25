501 GINSBERG DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system game room parking garage

First Time Rental in the Schertz/Cibolo Area. Beautiful 2-story home on a corner lot in the prestigious Jonas Woods. First floor has a convenient Master Suite. Kitchen is open to the living area where a 2-story ceiling offers a feeling of spaciousness. Second floor with a big game room perfect for a game table or children's toys, 3 more bedrooms, and a private bathroom. Water softener, sprinklers, and alarm system. Awesome community facilities. You will be close to RAFB, Ft Sam, IH35, & 1604.