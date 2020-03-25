All apartments in Schertz
501 GINSBERG DR

501 Ginsberg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Ginsberg Drive, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
game room
alarm system
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
parking
garage
First Time Rental in the Schertz/Cibolo Area. Beautiful 2-story home on a corner lot in the prestigious Jonas Woods. First floor has a convenient Master Suite. Kitchen is open to the living area where a 2-story ceiling offers a feeling of spaciousness. Second floor with a big game room perfect for a game table or children's toys, 3 more bedrooms, and a private bathroom. Water softener, sprinklers, and alarm system. Awesome community facilities. You will be close to RAFB, Ft Sam, IH35, & 1604.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 GINSBERG DR have any available units?
501 GINSBERG DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 501 GINSBERG DR have?
Some of 501 GINSBERG DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 GINSBERG DR currently offering any rent specials?
501 GINSBERG DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 GINSBERG DR pet-friendly?
No, 501 GINSBERG DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 501 GINSBERG DR offer parking?
Yes, 501 GINSBERG DR offers parking.
Does 501 GINSBERG DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 GINSBERG DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 GINSBERG DR have a pool?
No, 501 GINSBERG DR does not have a pool.
Does 501 GINSBERG DR have accessible units?
No, 501 GINSBERG DR does not have accessible units.
Does 501 GINSBERG DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 GINSBERG DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 GINSBERG DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 GINSBERG DR does not have units with air conditioning.
