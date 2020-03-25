All apartments in Schertz
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
4928 BATTLE LAKE ST
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:14 AM

4928 BATTLE LAKE ST

4928 Battle Lake · No Longer Available
Location

4928 Battle Lake, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
First Time Rental!!! This incredible 2799 sqft. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, a large open family room. The gourmet kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, double ovens, microwave, microwave, dishwasher & cooktop), granite counter tops, a 2 stage water purification system at the kitchen sink, upgraded large format tile. The master suite features a tray ceiling. Master bath sports a garden tub with separate shower. You will be close to IH35, 1604, & Shopping!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST have any available units?
4928 BATTLE LAKE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST have?
Some of 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST currently offering any rent specials?
4928 BATTLE LAKE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST pet-friendly?
No, 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST offer parking?
Yes, 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST offers parking.
Does 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST have a pool?
No, 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST does not have a pool.
Does 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST have accessible units?
No, 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4928 BATTLE LAKE ST does not have units with air conditioning.

