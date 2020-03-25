4928 BATTLE LAKE ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

First Time Rental!!! This incredible 2799 sqft. Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, a large open family room. The gourmet kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, double ovens, microwave, microwave, dishwasher & cooktop), granite counter tops, a 2 stage water purification system at the kitchen sink, upgraded large format tile. The master suite features a tray ceiling. Master bath sports a garden tub with separate shower. You will be close to IH35, 1604, & Shopping!!!