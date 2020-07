Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful home in Ashley Park subdivision! This home includes dishwasher, stove, etc! All rooms are located upstairs, near I-35 for quick access to military bases as well as shopping centers! This is a must see home and will go quickly! Apply online today!