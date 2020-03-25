All apartments in Schertz
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR

4044 Brook Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4044 Brook Hollow Drive, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained and upgraded home now available in Wynnbrook. The beautiful color scheme of the home will instantly make you feel welcome. There are so many upgrades from the butcher board counters in the kitchen to the wood floors in the family room to the granite counters in the bathrooms to the beautiful ceramic tile in the wet areas this home will surprise you. This home won't last long. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR have any available units?
4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR have?
Some of 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR currently offering any rent specials?
4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR pet-friendly?
No, 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR offer parking?
Yes, 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR offers parking.
Does 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR have a pool?
No, 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR does not have a pool.
Does 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR have accessible units?
No, 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
