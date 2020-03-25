4044 BROOK HOLLOW DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained and upgraded home now available in Wynnbrook. The beautiful color scheme of the home will instantly make you feel welcome. There are so many upgrades from the butcher board counters in the kitchen to the wood floors in the family room to the granite counters in the bathrooms to the beautiful ceramic tile in the wet areas this home will surprise you. This home won't last long. Come see today!