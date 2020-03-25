3813 BROUGHTON

Amenities

Great single story rental now available in the Savannah Square neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in a Cul-De-Sac on an over-sized lot with many mature trees. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen which includes SS appliances, granite counters, and contemporary glass/tile back-splash. Entry opens up to the Family Room which includes a fireplace for additional ambiance. Property is close to Randolph AFB, IH-35 access, and The Forum. This updated home is a must see and will not last long!