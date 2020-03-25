3767 COLUMBIA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Clean 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home with no neighbors in back of house. Master bedroom downstairs. Upgraded kitchen/breakfast area with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. Separate large dining room with tile flooring. Beautiful wood floors in the living room and stairway. Master bedroom includes ceiling fan, walk in closet, large bathroom with double vanity. Upstairs you will find the gameroom, 3 bedrooms, and full bath. Garage opener. Sprinkler System.