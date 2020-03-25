All apartments in Schertz
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

3767 COLUMBIA DR

3767 Columbia · No Longer Available
Location

3767 Columbia, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Clean 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home with no neighbors in back of house. Master bedroom downstairs. Upgraded kitchen/breakfast area with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. Separate large dining room with tile flooring. Beautiful wood floors in the living room and stairway. Master bedroom includes ceiling fan, walk in closet, large bathroom with double vanity. Upstairs you will find the gameroom, 3 bedrooms, and full bath. Garage opener. Sprinkler System.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3767 COLUMBIA DR have any available units?
3767 COLUMBIA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 3767 COLUMBIA DR have?
Some of 3767 COLUMBIA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3767 COLUMBIA DR currently offering any rent specials?
3767 COLUMBIA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3767 COLUMBIA DR pet-friendly?
No, 3767 COLUMBIA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 3767 COLUMBIA DR offer parking?
Yes, 3767 COLUMBIA DR offers parking.
Does 3767 COLUMBIA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3767 COLUMBIA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3767 COLUMBIA DR have a pool?
No, 3767 COLUMBIA DR does not have a pool.
Does 3767 COLUMBIA DR have accessible units?
No, 3767 COLUMBIA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3767 COLUMBIA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3767 COLUMBIA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 3767 COLUMBIA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3767 COLUMBIA DR does not have units with air conditioning.

