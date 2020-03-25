3728 HULL ST

Amenities
Peaceful, established neighborhood with mature trees, and great school district. Large kitchen with tons of counter space, super-size pantry, two living areas with cozy fireplace in family room. Huge master suite, deluxe master bath with separate vanities and his & hers closets, walk-in closets in 3 of 4 bedrooms, nice lot with storage shed. Fully fenced back yard. Great neighborhood close to shopping, dining, schools, freeways, and military bases. Wash/dry/fridge included, pets negotiable.