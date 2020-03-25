3728 HULL ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Peaceful, established neighborhood with mature trees, and great school district. Large kitchen with tons of counter space, super-size pantry, two living areas with cozy fireplace in family room. Huge master suite, deluxe master bath with separate vanities and his & hers closets, walk-in closets in 3 of 4 bedrooms, nice lot with storage shed. Fully fenced back yard. Great neighborhood close to shopping, dining, schools, freeways, and military bases. Wash/dry/fridge included, pets negotiable.