Great 4 bedroom house on cul-de-sac waiting on a new family, All bedrooms up. Open living area down. Close to Randolph Air Force Base and access to IH 35 for Ft Sam. All new wood laminate flooring downstairs and in the two bathrooms upstairs. Quick and easy move in. Pets on a case by case basis. Close to all kinds of shopping. See it today and make this your new home!