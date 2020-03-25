2977 Ashwood Road

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that includes 1 master suites with separate garden tub and shower . Other extras include a large covered patio, tile backsplash, upgraded tile and countertops and garage door openers, covered patio. All homes now built in Riata Terrace are 3-car garage standard and offer gas appliances. Conveniently located in the city of Schertz, Riata Terrace has low Guadalupe County taxes, award winning SCUCISD schools, park and pool and easy access to Randolph AFB and Ft Sam.

Includes range-oven combo, microwave, dishwasher, disposer, hood fan, and refrigerator.