All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 2977 Ashwood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
2977 Ashwood Road
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

2977 Ashwood Road

2977 Ashwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2977 Ashwood Road, Schertz, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that includes 1 master suites with separate garden tub and shower . Other extras include a large covered patio, tile backsplash, upgraded tile and countertops and garage door openers, covered patio. All homes now built in Riata Terrace are 3-car garage standard and offer gas appliances. Conveniently located in the city of Schertz, Riata Terrace has low Guadalupe County taxes, award winning SCUCISD schools, park and pool and easy access to Randolph AFB and Ft Sam.
Includes range-oven combo, microwave, dishwasher, disposer, hood fan, and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2977 Ashwood Road have any available units?
2977 Ashwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 2977 Ashwood Road have?
Some of 2977 Ashwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2977 Ashwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2977 Ashwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2977 Ashwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 2977 Ashwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 2977 Ashwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 2977 Ashwood Road offers parking.
Does 2977 Ashwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2977 Ashwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2977 Ashwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 2977 Ashwood Road has a pool.
Does 2977 Ashwood Road have accessible units?
No, 2977 Ashwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2977 Ashwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2977 Ashwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2977 Ashwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2977 Ashwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 1 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconySchertz Apartments with Parking
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Kenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas