Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SCHERTZ RENTAL! - THIS HOME FEATURES MANY UPGRADES TO INCLUDE GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW FLOORING, NEW PAINT AND MUCH MORE. A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM AND OVER-SIZED ADDITIONAL ROOMS. TWO EATING AREAS WITH LARGE KITCHEN. MASSIVE PANTRY AREA WITH INSIDE WASHER/DRYER CONNECTIONS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. FENCED YARD WITH DOG RUN. QUICK COMMUTE TO JBSA RANDOLPH AND FT SAM AS WELL AS HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING. TENANTS MUST PARTICIPATE IN FILTER EASY PROGRAM AT $20/MTH. PETS NEGOTIABLE.



