Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

: Welcome Home, Bring your buyers to this ***AMAZING OPEN FLOOR PLAN. 2 SPACIOUS Living Areas (one downstais, one upstairs), Huge Master Bedroom with Large walk in closet and an Island Kitchen with Lots of storage and an Oversized Pantry. Has an office/ study, water softner and much more. The back yard has a Beautiful Covered Patio Perfect for entertaning and some Great Texas grilling! Perfect access to IH35 and Minutes from Randolph AFB, Shops and Restaurants