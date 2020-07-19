11623 Blossom Bluff

Amenities

Fantastic house located in the Willow Grove community. This 4 bedroom 3 full bath single story home is located minutes from Randolph AFB, IH35, 1604, and great shopping nearby. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator and granite island. Great open floor plan, tile floors, high ceilings, arch ways, and crown molding are just some of the features. Complete with covered patio and sprinkler system. Tenants required to be auto-enrolled in monthly $20 A/C filter program.