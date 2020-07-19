All apartments in Schertz
Find more places like 11623 Blossom Bluff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Schertz, TX
/
11623 Blossom Bluff
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11623 Blossom Bluff

11623 Blossom Bluff · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Schertz
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11623 Blossom Bluff, Schertz, TX 78154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic house located in the Willow Grove community. This 4 bedroom 3 full bath single story home is located minutes from Randolph AFB, IH35, 1604, and great shopping nearby. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator and granite island. Great open floor plan, tile floors, high ceilings, arch ways, and crown molding are just some of the features. Complete with covered patio and sprinkler system. Tenants required to be auto-enrolled in monthly $20 A/C filter program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11623 Blossom Bluff have any available units?
11623 Blossom Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schertz, TX.
What amenities does 11623 Blossom Bluff have?
Some of 11623 Blossom Bluff's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11623 Blossom Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
11623 Blossom Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11623 Blossom Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 11623 Blossom Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schertz.
Does 11623 Blossom Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 11623 Blossom Bluff offers parking.
Does 11623 Blossom Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11623 Blossom Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11623 Blossom Bluff have a pool?
No, 11623 Blossom Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 11623 Blossom Bluff have accessible units?
No, 11623 Blossom Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 11623 Blossom Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 11623 Blossom Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11623 Blossom Bluff have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11623 Blossom Bluff has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154

Similar Pages

Schertz 2 BedroomsSchertz 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Schertz Apartments with BalconiesSchertz Apartments with Gyms
Schertz Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXKenedy, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District