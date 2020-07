Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Must tour! Enjoy living this beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath Hill Country home featuring covered balconies & porches. The bedroom is spacious. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, upgraded counter tops & stainless steel appliances. This interior-designed home will provide a feeling of privacy in a high end, attractive setting. The location is away from in town noise with easy access to San Marcos, Canyon Lake & Wimberley attractions. Save as water & yard maintenance are paid by owner.