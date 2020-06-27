All apartments in San Marcos
230 Pincea Place
230 Pincea Place

230 Pincea Place · No Longer Available
Location

230 Pincea Place, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Truly one of a kind, this home is perfect for a large family or someone who likes to have guests stay frequently. This has potential to be a 6 bedroom home, as the large office downstairs has a closet. There is another bedroom down that provides the in-law suite experience. Large bonus room upstairs, as well as a hidden extra room through the master closet! This one is full of surprises and beautiful finishes from top to bottom. Cul-de-sac lot near the elementary school, hiking paths, 5 mile dam and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Pincea Place have any available units?
230 Pincea Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Pincea Place have?
Some of 230 Pincea Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan.
Is 230 Pincea Place currently offering any rent specials?
230 Pincea Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Pincea Place pet-friendly?
No, 230 Pincea Place is not pet friendly.
Does 230 Pincea Place offer parking?
No, 230 Pincea Place does not offer parking.
Does 230 Pincea Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Pincea Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Pincea Place have a pool?
No, 230 Pincea Place does not have a pool.
Does 230 Pincea Place have accessible units?
No, 230 Pincea Place does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Pincea Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Pincea Place has units with dishwashers.
