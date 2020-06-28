1928 Nevada

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan furnished

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

APPLICATION PENDING- Home Sits on Large Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood - This 1175 sqft home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and a 2 car garage. The house sits on a corner lot and features a large fenced in back yard, tile floors in main area, new carpet in the bedrooms and ceiling fans throughout. The house comes furnished with a Frig, gas range, dishwasher and a washer dryer.



Tenants are responsible for yard and all utilities. We are looking for quiet tenants to compliment the home and sorry not really interested in pets. Call the office to schedule a showing. 512-396-4580



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5103680)