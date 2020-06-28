All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated September 5 2019

1928 Nevada

1928 Nevada Street · No Longer Available
Location

1928 Nevada Street, San Marcos, TX 78666
Greater Castle Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION PENDING- Home Sits on Large Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood - This 1175 sqft home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and a 2 car garage. The house sits on a corner lot and features a large fenced in back yard, tile floors in main area, new carpet in the bedrooms and ceiling fans throughout. The house comes furnished with a Frig, gas range, dishwasher and a washer dryer.

Tenants are responsible for yard and all utilities. We are looking for quiet tenants to compliment the home and sorry not really interested in pets. Call the office to schedule a showing. 512-396-4580

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5103680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Nevada have any available units?
1928 Nevada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 Nevada have?
Some of 1928 Nevada's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Nevada currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Nevada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Nevada pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 Nevada is pet friendly.
Does 1928 Nevada offer parking?
Yes, 1928 Nevada offers parking.
Does 1928 Nevada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1928 Nevada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Nevada have a pool?
No, 1928 Nevada does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Nevada have accessible units?
No, 1928 Nevada does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Nevada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 Nevada has units with dishwashers.
