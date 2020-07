Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 bathroom brick house on huge corner lot walking distance to TSU - Brick house right by Campus

3 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms

dining area off kitchen

Laundry room off kitchen with Washer/Dryer Hookups

back porch the looks out on great backyard



RENT $1300



Available JULY 2019

For question call 979-730-3011

Or email waypointproperties@yahoo.com



(RLNE3389210)