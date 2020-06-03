1309 Barbara Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Great deal on a nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with fenced yard. Convenient location near shopping, transportation, restaurants, and more! Central air and heat. Tile floor throughout living room, dining room, and kitchen area. Wood floors in the bedrooms. No carpet! Spacious floor-plan over 1000 sq ft! Bedrooms on opposite sides of the house. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, private bathroom, and sliding door access to covered back porch! Small fenced in back yard with gate. Laundry room located in the attached one car garage. Schedule a tour today!



.Cats or small dogs allowed (limit 2 animals)

.Available for immediate move-in!



