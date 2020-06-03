All apartments in San Marcos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1309 Barbara Dr.

1309 Barbara Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Barbara Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56f3d560ed ----
Great deal on a nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with fenced yard. Convenient location near shopping, transportation, restaurants, and more! Central air and heat. Tile floor throughout living room, dining room, and kitchen area. Wood floors in the bedrooms. No carpet! Spacious floor-plan over 1000 sq ft! Bedrooms on opposite sides of the house. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, private bathroom, and sliding door access to covered back porch! Small fenced in back yard with gate. Laundry room located in the attached one car garage. Schedule a tour today!

.Cats or small dogs allowed (limit 2 animals)
.Available for immediate move-in!

*To schedule a tour, call (512)359-3950 or schedule directly from our website at findapartmentsandmore.com

To schedule multiple properties or to speak with an agent directly, dial (512) 522-6722.

View all of our featured properties at:
www.findapartmentsandmore.com/available-rentals

*Tired of searching the internet?
Call or text Apartments and More to set up a customized tour of available rentals! Our free service gives you the knowledge and information to save you time, save you money, and find your perfect home. Your home should be something you\'re happy with, not something you settle for. Let us help. Our licensed Realtors know the San Marcos area. We take the time to listen to what is important to you, and we take all the steps available to us to help you get into the new home that you really want. (512) 522-6722

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Barbara Dr. have any available units?
1309 Barbara Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Barbara Dr. have?
Some of 1309 Barbara Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Barbara Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Barbara Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Barbara Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Barbara Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Barbara Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Barbara Dr. offers parking.
Does 1309 Barbara Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Barbara Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Barbara Dr. have a pool?
No, 1309 Barbara Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Barbara Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1309 Barbara Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Barbara Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Barbara Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
