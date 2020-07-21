All apartments in San Marcos
Find more places like 126 Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
126 Crest Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

126 Crest Drive

126 Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Marcos
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

126 Crest Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666
Hughson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
126 Crest Drive Available 08/01/19 Spacious Two-Story Duplex, Close to TX State Bus Stop - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, two-story duplex is located at the end of a col-de-sac. The unit features an open concept down stairs area with high ceilings, inside laundry, kitchen and half bath. Upstairs you will find the three bedrooms and 2 additional full baths. The master bedroom is much larger with a bathroom attached and walk in closet. In your back yard you can enjoy the deer and wildlife under the thick cover of oak trees. Owner provides: Frig, Range, Dishwasher and Washer Dryer Unit. Tenants are responsible for the yard and ALL utilities. We are looking for quiet tenants that will care for the place as if it was their own. Not really interested pets, parties or problems.

Call to schedule a showing 512-396-4580

(RLNE4992851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Crest Drive have any available units?
126 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 Crest Drive have?
Some of 126 Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
126 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 126 Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 126 Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 126 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 126 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 126 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 126 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sadler House Luxury Apartment Homes
1271 Sadler Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Palazzo
1011 Wonder World Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
The Cedars of San Marcos
1101 Leah Ave
San Marcos, TX 78666
Nest Apartments
518 Linda Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666
Sienna Pointe
2913 Hunter Rd
San Marcos, TX 78666
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr
San Marcos, TX 78666

Similar Pages

San Marcos 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Marcos Apartments with Balconies
San Marcos Apartments with PoolsSan Marcos Dog Friendly Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXConverse, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas State UniversityHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University