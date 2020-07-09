112 Rush Haven

Amenities
We are only allowing virtual tours at this time. Please not the link below is to a similar unit with the same floor plan. Flooring, paint, cabinet color and counter top will differ from unit to unit.
View a 3D virtual walk through of a similar property by copying and pasting the following link into your browser:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=h1Dgb7C74GF
Large Porch for Grilling and Relaxation, Tinted East Windows for Energy Efficiency, Ceiling Fans in Every Room, Large Over-sized Garage with Lots of Storage and Work Bench.
Base rent is $1250.00 plus $225.00 to include all bills paid including:water/ waste water/ trash, gas, electricity and basic Internet
Neighborhood Features Blanco River Access, Playground and Soccer Field.