Home
/
San Marcos, TX
/
112 Rush Haven
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:44 AM

112 Rush Haven

112 Rush Haven · No Longer Available
Location

112 Rush Haven, San Marcos, TX 78666

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
We are only allowing virtual tours at this time. Please not the link below is to a similar unit with the same floor plan. Flooring, paint, cabinet color and counter top will differ from unit to unit.

View a 3D virtual walk through of a similar property by copying and pasting the following link into your browser:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=h1Dgb7C74GF

Large Porch for Grilling and Relaxation, Tinted East Windows for Energy Efficiency, Ceiling Fans in Every Room, Large Over-sized Garage with Lots of Storage and Work Bench.

Base rent is $1250.00 plus $225.00 to include all bills paid including:water/ waste water/ trash, gas, electricity and basic Internet
Neighborhood Features Blanco River Access, Playground and Soccer Field.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Rush Haven have any available units?
112 Rush Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, TX.
How much is rent in San Marcos, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Rush Haven have?
Some of 112 Rush Haven's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Rush Haven currently offering any rent specials?
112 Rush Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Rush Haven pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Rush Haven is pet friendly.
Does 112 Rush Haven offer parking?
Yes, 112 Rush Haven offers parking.
Does 112 Rush Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Rush Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Rush Haven have a pool?
No, 112 Rush Haven does not have a pool.
Does 112 Rush Haven have accessible units?
No, 112 Rush Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Rush Haven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Rush Haven has units with dishwashers.

