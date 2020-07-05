All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:36 AM

9205 Linda Vista Dr

9205 Linda Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9205 Linda Vista Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Highland Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Rowlett includes ceiling fans, laminate and carpet flooring, W/D connections, appliances, a fireplace, central heat/air, and a fenced-in backyard with a two-car garage. The home is located near Tom Thumb, McDonald's, GNC, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Starbucks, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, and just two minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard. Cross the lake and you'll be near Target, Lowe's, Chick Fil A, T.J. Maxx, Rockwall High School, ALDI and more. The home is located within the limits of the prestigious Rockwall ISD, which is continually recognized for academic achievement. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9205 Linda Vista Dr have any available units?
9205 Linda Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 9205 Linda Vista Dr have?
Some of 9205 Linda Vista Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9205 Linda Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9205 Linda Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9205 Linda Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9205 Linda Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9205 Linda Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9205 Linda Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 9205 Linda Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9205 Linda Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9205 Linda Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 9205 Linda Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9205 Linda Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 9205 Linda Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9205 Linda Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9205 Linda Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9205 Linda Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9205 Linda Vista Dr has units with air conditioning.

