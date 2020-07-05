9205 Linda Vista Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Rowlett includes ceiling fans, laminate and carpet flooring, W/D connections, appliances, a fireplace, central heat/air, and a fenced-in backyard with a two-car garage. The home is located near Tom Thumb, McDonald's, GNC, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Starbucks, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, and just two minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard. Cross the lake and you'll be near Target, Lowe's, Chick Fil A, T.J. Maxx, Rockwall High School, ALDI and more. The home is located within the limits of the prestigious Rockwall ISD, which is continually recognized for academic achievement. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.