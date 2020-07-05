All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:20 PM

8906 Briarwood Drive

8906 Briarwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8906 Briarwood Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming and move-in ready 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home, with a 2-car-garage is available now! The living room features a cozy fireplace with laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with black appliances, electric stove and microwave! Dining and breakfast nook area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8906 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
8906 Briarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8906 Briarwood Drive have?
Some of 8906 Briarwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8906 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8906 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8906 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8906 Briarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8906 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8906 Briarwood Drive offers parking.
Does 8906 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8906 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8906 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8906 Briarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8906 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8906 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8906 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8906 Briarwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8906 Briarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8906 Briarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

