8906 Briarwood Drive

A charming and move-in ready 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home, with a 2-car-garage is available now! The living room features a cozy fireplace with laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with black appliances, electric stove and microwave! Dining and breakfast nook area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. We are only accepting a 6 month lease for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.