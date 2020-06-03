All apartments in Rowlett
8206 Quail Court

Location

8206 Quail, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Rowlett includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, appliances, laminate and ceramic tile flooring, W/D connections in a laundry room, a two-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located in a quiet community, just minutes from the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. It's a short drive from Rowlett Community Park, Waterview Park, Keeley Elementary School, Liberty Grove Elementary School and Marco's Pizza. A short drive south takes you to Walmart Neighborhood Market, Tom Thumb, Dollar General and more!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8206 Quail Court have any available units?
8206 Quail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8206 Quail Court have?
Some of 8206 Quail Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8206 Quail Court currently offering any rent specials?
8206 Quail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8206 Quail Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8206 Quail Court is pet friendly.
Does 8206 Quail Court offer parking?
Yes, 8206 Quail Court offers parking.
Does 8206 Quail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8206 Quail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8206 Quail Court have a pool?
No, 8206 Quail Court does not have a pool.
Does 8206 Quail Court have accessible units?
No, 8206 Quail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8206 Quail Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8206 Quail Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8206 Quail Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8206 Quail Court has units with air conditioning.

