7914 Meadowlark Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage with back entry home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, a cozy fireplace and laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to breakfast nook with beautiful bay windows! Covered back patio, storage unit and fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

