All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 7513 Colfax Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
7513 Colfax Dr
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

7513 Colfax Dr

7513 Colfax Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7513 Colfax Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Princeton

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
House for Lease in Rowlett - Property Id: 43691

House for lease in Rowlett perfect area close to Lakeview parkway and Dalrock. Easy access to I-30 and George Bush. The house is spacious and has a swimming pool. Washer and dryer connections with laundry shoot. New paint! Serious callers only please. Pets allowed with additional deposit $450 for dogs. Cats allowed with additional deposit $250 per cat. Monthly rent includes swimming pool service cleaning fee and pet monthly rental fee included. House has bonus additional game room. New laminate flooring installed. Floors professionally scrubbed. Brand New Carpet installed in the entire house. Application fee is $45 non-refundable through turbo tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/43691
Property Id 43691

(RLNE5688493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7513 Colfax Dr have any available units?
7513 Colfax Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7513 Colfax Dr have?
Some of 7513 Colfax Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7513 Colfax Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7513 Colfax Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 Colfax Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7513 Colfax Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7513 Colfax Dr offer parking?
No, 7513 Colfax Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7513 Colfax Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7513 Colfax Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 Colfax Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7513 Colfax Dr has a pool.
Does 7513 Colfax Dr have accessible units?
No, 7513 Colfax Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 Colfax Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7513 Colfax Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7513 Colfax Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7513 Colfax Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary