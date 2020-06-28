7513 Colfax Dr

Amenities

House for lease in Rowlett perfect area close to Lakeview parkway and Dalrock. Easy access to I-30 and George Bush. The house is spacious and has a swimming pool. Washer and dryer connections with laundry shoot. New paint! Serious callers only please. Pets allowed with additional deposit $450 for dogs. Cats allowed with additional deposit $250 per cat. Monthly rent includes swimming pool service cleaning fee and pet monthly rental fee included. House has bonus additional game room. New laminate flooring installed. Floors professionally scrubbed. Brand New Carpet installed in the entire house. Application fee is $45 non-refundable through turbo tenant.

