House for lease in Rowlett perfect area close to Lakeview parkway and Dalrock. Easy access to I-30 and George Bush. The house is spacious and has a swimming pool. Washer and dryer connections with laundry shoot. New paint! Serious callers only please. Pets allowed with additional deposit $450 for dogs. Cats allowed with additional deposit $250 per cat. Monthly rent includes swimming pool service cleaning fee and pet monthly rental fee included. House has bonus additional game room. New laminate flooring installed. Floors professionally scrubbed. Brand New Carpet installed in the entire house. Application fee is $45 non-refundable through turbo tenant. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/43691 Property Id 43691
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7513 Colfax Dr have any available units?
7513 Colfax Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7513 Colfax Dr have?
Some of 7513 Colfax Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7513 Colfax Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7513 Colfax Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 Colfax Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7513 Colfax Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7513 Colfax Dr offer parking?
No, 7513 Colfax Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7513 Colfax Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7513 Colfax Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 Colfax Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7513 Colfax Dr has a pool.
Does 7513 Colfax Dr have accessible units?
No, 7513 Colfax Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 Colfax Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7513 Colfax Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7513 Colfax Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7513 Colfax Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
