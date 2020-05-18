7309 Silverthorn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Yard maintenance included! HUGE open kitchen with tons of cabinets, pantry, gas cooktop and big island that opens up to the living and dinning area. Living area with gas log fireplace, ceiling fan and wired for cable. Split bedrooms. Master with cathedral 18 foot ceilings! 10+ foot ceilings through out homes with windows over windows! Hardwood floors over 80% of the home. Separate utility room with storage cabinets. Don't forget to go out back to the covered wood patio with 2 ceiling fans! HUGE back yard with built in play house with sand box and swings. Previous garden are and plenty of room to roam. All this and very close to the lake in wanted Rockwall ISD.