Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7309 Silverthorn Drive

7309 Silverthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7309 Silverthorn Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Yard maintenance included! HUGE open kitchen with tons of cabinets, pantry, gas cooktop and big island that opens up to the living and dinning area. Living area with gas log fireplace, ceiling fan and wired for cable. Split bedrooms. Master with cathedral 18 foot ceilings! 10+ foot ceilings through out homes with windows over windows! Hardwood floors over 80% of the home. Separate utility room with storage cabinets. Don't forget to go out back to the covered wood patio with 2 ceiling fans! HUGE back yard with built in play house with sand box and swings. Previous garden are and plenty of room to roam. All this and very close to the lake in wanted Rockwall ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 Silverthorn Drive have any available units?
7309 Silverthorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7309 Silverthorn Drive have?
Some of 7309 Silverthorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 Silverthorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Silverthorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Silverthorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7309 Silverthorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 7309 Silverthorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7309 Silverthorn Drive offers parking.
Does 7309 Silverthorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Silverthorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Silverthorn Drive have a pool?
No, 7309 Silverthorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7309 Silverthorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 7309 Silverthorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Silverthorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7309 Silverthorn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7309 Silverthorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7309 Silverthorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

