Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Genuine handscraped hardwoods, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, upgrades cabinetry, recent carpet...what's not to love? This beautiful home is ideally located near George Bush. The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining and family gatherings. The private yard offer plenty of room to play. Custom master closet will be keep you organized.