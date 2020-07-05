All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:59 AM

7009 Charleston Drive

7009 Charleston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7009 Charleston Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Springfield Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A very charming updated 3 bed 2 bath home with everything you need inside to make it yours. Just a few minutes from Firewheel mall. Ready for immediate move in.

$40 non refundable application fee for all applicants above 18 years of age. TAR application. Call CSS for showing.Pets are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Charleston Drive have any available units?
7009 Charleston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7009 Charleston Drive have?
Some of 7009 Charleston Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Charleston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Charleston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Charleston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7009 Charleston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7009 Charleston Drive offer parking?
No, 7009 Charleston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7009 Charleston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7009 Charleston Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Charleston Drive have a pool?
No, 7009 Charleston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7009 Charleston Drive have accessible units?
No, 7009 Charleston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Charleston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7009 Charleston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7009 Charleston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7009 Charleston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

