Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:41 AM

6605 Driftwood Lane

6605 Driftwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6605 Driftwood Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The all-brick front exterior boasts a three-car garage, an extended drive, and a covered entrance, along with charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers a patio area for cooking out, a privacy fence, and a spacious yard for weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, all-white cabinetry, a breakfast bar window into the living room, and recessed lighting. Additionally, the bedrooms are all spacious and inviting, and the bathrooms are updated and immaculate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Driftwood Lane have any available units?
6605 Driftwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6605 Driftwood Lane have?
Some of 6605 Driftwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 Driftwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Driftwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Driftwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6605 Driftwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 6605 Driftwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6605 Driftwood Lane offers parking.
Does 6605 Driftwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6605 Driftwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Driftwood Lane have a pool?
No, 6605 Driftwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6605 Driftwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6605 Driftwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6605 Driftwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6605 Driftwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6605 Driftwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6605 Driftwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

