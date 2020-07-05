Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

6602 Gardenia Dr Available 03/22/20 Coming Soon 3/2 Rowlett Rental - Incredibly spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 living and 2 dining areas 2 car garage. Tile entrance opens into the main living room and features wood flooring with a brick fire place, vaulted ceiling, double ceiling fans. This kitchen is light and bright placed centrally in between the two dining areas. Appliances Include dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Unique floor plan

The second over sized living area over looks the large back yard with privacy fence. Relax in this master bath with vanity, stand up shower, soaking tub, sky light and walk in closet. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer connections. One block to Back Elementary School. Close to President George Bush Turnpike & 66, shopping restaurants. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



From Rowlett Rd, turn on Primrose, turn right on Gardenia Dr and house is on the left.No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



