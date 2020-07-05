All apartments in Rowlett
6412 Pine Street
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:20 PM

6412 Pine Street

6412 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

6412 Pine Street, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4-bedroom 2-bath 2 car garage . 1326 square-feet!1-story. Built in 2002. Front covered porch. Huge yard.
Lots of shelving and built-ins. Linen closet. Separate utility room. Washer and dryer hook-up. Central air-conditioning. Central heat. Must sell or rent ASAP. Price Reduced.
Rent:mOPTiON-A: $1,999 Rent per month. $999 Deposit.
$50 rental application fee per adult.BAD CREDiT OK.
Well-kept and move-in ready!
Neatly and tastefully landscaped. Quaint and family-oriented neighborhood. Quiet and peaceful living
Pets OK with $499 deposit per pet.
Accept Section-8 voucher.
Owner-financing, Rent-to-own, Lease-purchase, Option-to-buy. No-bank-qualifying, Low-down-payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

