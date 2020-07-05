6412 Pine Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4-bedroom 2-bath 2 car garage . 1326 square-feet!1-story. Built in 2002. Front covered porch. Huge yard.

Lots of shelving and built-ins. Linen closet. Separate utility room. Washer and dryer hook-up. Central air-conditioning. Central heat. Must sell or rent ASAP. Price Reduced.

Rent:mOPTiON-A: $1,999 Rent per month. $999 Deposit.

$50 rental application fee per adult.BAD CREDiT OK.

Well-kept and move-in ready!

Neatly and tastefully landscaped. Quaint and family-oriented neighborhood. Quiet and peaceful living

Pets OK with $499 deposit per pet.

Accept Section-8 voucher.

Owner-financing, Rent-to-own, Lease-purchase, Option-to-buy. No-bank-qualifying, Low-down-payment.