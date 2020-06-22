5306 Royal Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

IMPRESSIVE SINGLE STORY HOME! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, STUDY, Formal dining, and Open Kitchen Floorplan, Backs up to a Large Tree Line. Study offers large bay windows for tons of natural light. Several stain glass windows for added character throughout. Meal time will be a breeze with all the added cabinets and the island offered in the kitchen. Unwind in the master suite that boasts dual sinks, garden jetted tub and large walk-in closet. Home is adorned with neutral colors throughout. Relax in the backyard that offers a patio and treed lot. Mariner Park is a great neighborhood that backs to Lake Ray Hubbard and is conveniently located near shopping, schools and George Bush Tollway.