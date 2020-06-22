All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:46 AM

5306 Royal Bay Drive

5306 Royal Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5306 Royal Bay Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
IMPRESSIVE SINGLE STORY HOME! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, STUDY, Formal dining, and Open Kitchen Floorplan, Backs up to a Large Tree Line. Study offers large bay windows for tons of natural light. Several stain glass windows for added character throughout. Meal time will be a breeze with all the added cabinets and the island offered in the kitchen. Unwind in the master suite that boasts dual sinks, garden jetted tub and large walk-in closet. Home is adorned with neutral colors throughout. Relax in the backyard that offers a patio and treed lot. Mariner Park is a great neighborhood that backs to Lake Ray Hubbard and is conveniently located near shopping, schools and George Bush Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 Royal Bay Drive have any available units?
5306 Royal Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 5306 Royal Bay Drive have?
Some of 5306 Royal Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 Royal Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5306 Royal Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 Royal Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5306 Royal Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 5306 Royal Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5306 Royal Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 5306 Royal Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5306 Royal Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 Royal Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 5306 Royal Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5306 Royal Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 5306 Royal Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 Royal Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5306 Royal Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5306 Royal Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5306 Royal Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

