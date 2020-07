Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

In the heart of Historical downtown Rowlett. This one story home with lots land for kids or pets to run around. Extra enclosed family room that can be a bedroom also. This house was just remodeled in 2017. New floors, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new appliances, new paint. Don't miss great rental home in an established neighborhood. Walking distance to schools.