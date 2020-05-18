3102 Westshore Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The grand entry of this beautiful home, by Lake Ray Hubbard, opens to the spacious formal dining and living areas. The galley kitchen includes a large breakfast room, gas cook top, tile counter tops, an island and a plethora of built in cabinets. The large living area features a decorative stone wall with fireplace. The master bedroom is downstairs and includes a separate shower, split vanities and a huge custom, organized walk in closet. Upstairs, find three bedrooms and a roomy living area to be used for your choice of entertainment. Venture out back and enjoy the enclosed patio room or the expansive backyard with several trees. Don't let this one slip away and call for an appointment today! Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.