Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:45 PM

3102 Westshore Drive

Location

3102 Westshore Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The grand entry of this beautiful home, by Lake Ray Hubbard, opens to the spacious formal dining and living areas. The galley kitchen includes a large breakfast room, gas cook top, tile counter tops, an island and a plethora of built in cabinets. The large living area features a decorative stone wall with fireplace. The master bedroom is downstairs and includes a separate shower, split vanities and a huge custom, organized walk in closet. Upstairs, find three bedrooms and a roomy living area to be used for your choice of entertainment. Venture out back and enjoy the enclosed patio room or the expansive backyard with several trees. Don't let this one slip away and call for an appointment today! Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Westshore Drive have any available units?
3102 Westshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 3102 Westshore Drive have?
Some of 3102 Westshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Westshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Westshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Westshore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 Westshore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3102 Westshore Drive offer parking?
No, 3102 Westshore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3102 Westshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 Westshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Westshore Drive have a pool?
No, 3102 Westshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3102 Westshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 3102 Westshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Westshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 Westshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3102 Westshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3102 Westshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

