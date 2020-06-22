All apartments in Rowlett
2516 Larkspur Lane

Location

2516 Larkspur Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Flower Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Rowlett area! the exterior offers a good sized front yard and big backyard with high fence and two back patios. The interior of the home has new features such as paint and flooring with granite countertops through out. The homes kitchen has plenty of counter space. With high ceilings throughout the MAsterbathroom has a his and her sink with a his and her closet area and separate shower and tub. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Larkspur Lane have any available units?
2516 Larkspur Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 2516 Larkspur Lane have?
Some of 2516 Larkspur Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Larkspur Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Larkspur Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Larkspur Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Larkspur Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 2516 Larkspur Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Larkspur Lane offers parking.
Does 2516 Larkspur Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Larkspur Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Larkspur Lane have a pool?
No, 2516 Larkspur Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Larkspur Lane have accessible units?
No, 2516 Larkspur Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Larkspur Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 Larkspur Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2516 Larkspur Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2516 Larkspur Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

