2516 Larkspur Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Rowlett area! the exterior offers a good sized front yard and big backyard with high fence and two back patios. The interior of the home has new features such as paint and flooring with granite countertops through out. The homes kitchen has plenty of counter space. With high ceilings throughout the MAsterbathroom has a his and her sink with a his and her closet area and separate shower and tub. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks.