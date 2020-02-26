All apartments in Rowlett
2317 Lakeshore Lane

2317 Lakeshore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Lakeshore Lane, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood and tile flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the cozy fireplace in the family room. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances, ample cabinet space, and a breakfast nook for mornings with the family. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms made comfortable by plush carpet with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Lakeshore Lane have any available units?
2317 Lakeshore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 2317 Lakeshore Lane have?
Some of 2317 Lakeshore Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Lakeshore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Lakeshore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Lakeshore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2317 Lakeshore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 2317 Lakeshore Lane offer parking?
No, 2317 Lakeshore Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2317 Lakeshore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Lakeshore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Lakeshore Lane have a pool?
No, 2317 Lakeshore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Lakeshore Lane have accessible units?
No, 2317 Lakeshore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Lakeshore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 Lakeshore Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 Lakeshore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2317 Lakeshore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

