2317 Lakeshore Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood and tile flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the cozy fireplace in the family room. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances, ample cabinet space, and a breakfast nook for mornings with the family. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms made comfortable by plush carpet with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!