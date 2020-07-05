All apartments in Rowlett
2309 LAKESHORE Lane
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:36 PM

2309 LAKESHORE Lane

2309 Lakeshore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Lakeshore Lane, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT! Home located in a established neighborhood with easy access to I-30, marina and walking distance to Lake Ray Hubbard. Some features in this home include vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, large master bedroom with double walk-in closet. The master bath has double sinks and a window seat that overlooks the backyard patio. Fence backyard with covered patio. Owner is licensed to practice real estate in Texas. $20 HVAC Filter Program required. See flyer in Supplements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 LAKESHORE Lane have any available units?
2309 LAKESHORE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 2309 LAKESHORE Lane have?
Some of 2309 LAKESHORE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 LAKESHORE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2309 LAKESHORE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 LAKESHORE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2309 LAKESHORE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 2309 LAKESHORE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2309 LAKESHORE Lane offers parking.
Does 2309 LAKESHORE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 LAKESHORE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 LAKESHORE Lane have a pool?
No, 2309 LAKESHORE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2309 LAKESHORE Lane have accessible units?
No, 2309 LAKESHORE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 LAKESHORE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 LAKESHORE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 LAKESHORE Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2309 LAKESHORE Lane has units with air conditioning.

