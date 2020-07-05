2309 LAKESHORE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT! Home located in a established neighborhood with easy access to I-30, marina and walking distance to Lake Ray Hubbard. Some features in this home include vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, large master bedroom with double walk-in closet. The master bath has double sinks and a window seat that overlooks the backyard patio. Fence backyard with covered patio. Owner is licensed to practice real estate in Texas. $20 HVAC Filter Program required. See flyer in Supplements.