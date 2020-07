Amenities

Stunning waterfront property with private boat dock with boat lift. Traditional 2 story, 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home. Master bedroom with fabulous lake views and private balcony. Granite and stainless steel appliances throughout the kitchen. Lake Ray Hubbard! Subdivision boasts of clubhouse and pool. Gorgeous sunsets and fishing morning, noon or night from your very own private boat doc.