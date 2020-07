Amenities

3,2.5,2 - Beautiful brick home with custom features. Hardwood floors, tile and carpet throughout. Large living room with wood paneling, brick fireplace and large windows across the back with view of yard. Master features large his & hers walk-in closets, separate vanities and jetted tub. Skylights throughout home. Wet bar in one living area that would be perfect for a game room. Custom window treatments remain with home.