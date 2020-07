Amenities

Gorgeous 1 story home with lots of natural light, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and new paint! The kitchen has been completely updated with new back splash, painted cabinets and beautiful lighting! The living room features a cozy fireplace and wood laminate flooring. The master bath has all new plumbing fixtures! Step outside thru the french doors and it is a great space for entertaining with a deck and nice wood fence that is added privacy! Come see this move in ready home!