10613 Lansdowne Lane
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:15 PM

10613 Lansdowne Lane

10613 Lansdowne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10613 Lansdowne Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPDATED 1-Story! Carpets, Wood Flrs, & Remodeled Kitchen boasting granite counters, faux finished cabnts. Natural light brightens open floorplan complemented by wood flrs & coordinating lighting. Formal dining for easy entertaining. Study offers perfect retreat. Spacious Master Ste boasts sitting area, his-her sinks. Nice spacious backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10613 Lansdowne Lane have any available units?
10613 Lansdowne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 10613 Lansdowne Lane have?
Some of 10613 Lansdowne Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10613 Lansdowne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10613 Lansdowne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10613 Lansdowne Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10613 Lansdowne Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10613 Lansdowne Lane offer parking?
No, 10613 Lansdowne Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10613 Lansdowne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10613 Lansdowne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10613 Lansdowne Lane have a pool?
No, 10613 Lansdowne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10613 Lansdowne Lane have accessible units?
No, 10613 Lansdowne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10613 Lansdowne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10613 Lansdowne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10613 Lansdowne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10613 Lansdowne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

