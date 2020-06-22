10613 Lansdowne Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UPDATED 1-Story! Carpets, Wood Flrs, & Remodeled Kitchen boasting granite counters, faux finished cabnts. Natural light brightens open floorplan complemented by wood flrs & coordinating lighting. Formal dining for easy entertaining. Study offers perfect retreat. Spacious Master Ste boasts sitting area, his-her sinks. Nice spacious backyard.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.