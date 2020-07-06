All apartments in Rowlett
10005 Huffines Drive
10005 Huffines Drive

10005 Huffines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10005 Huffines Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Also for sale! Lovely and spacious home on nearly half-acre in Waterview. One of the largest lots in the subdivision -- genuinely gigantic. One of the newer models in the area, this elegant home has been upgraded and is in near perfect move-in condition. Lots of natural light, dramatic curved staircase with wrought iron railings. Upgraded wood flooring, gleaming kitchen with extensive cabinet storage, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 5 Bedrooms plus an office, 3 living areas plus a large media room. Ceilings are beautifully vaulted, and add to the impressive feel of the home. Although very spacious, it feels very manageable and homey, as well. Special very low down loan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10005 Huffines Drive have any available units?
10005 Huffines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 10005 Huffines Drive have?
Some of 10005 Huffines Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10005 Huffines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10005 Huffines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10005 Huffines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10005 Huffines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 10005 Huffines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10005 Huffines Drive offers parking.
Does 10005 Huffines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10005 Huffines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10005 Huffines Drive have a pool?
No, 10005 Huffines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10005 Huffines Drive have accessible units?
No, 10005 Huffines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10005 Huffines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10005 Huffines Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10005 Huffines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10005 Huffines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

