10005 Huffines Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Also for sale! Lovely and spacious home on nearly half-acre in Waterview. One of the largest lots in the subdivision -- genuinely gigantic. One of the newer models in the area, this elegant home has been upgraded and is in near perfect move-in condition. Lots of natural light, dramatic curved staircase with wrought iron railings. Upgraded wood flooring, gleaming kitchen with extensive cabinet storage, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 5 Bedrooms plus an office, 3 living areas plus a large media room. Ceilings are beautifully vaulted, and add to the impressive feel of the home. Although very spacious, it feels very manageable and homey, as well. Special very low down loan.