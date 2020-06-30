Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard hot tub playground

The Fountains of Rosenberg is a premiere community conveniently located adjacent to Seabourne Nature Park and just south of Hwy 59. Professionally owned and managed by Mosaic Residential means the service you will receive is guaranteed to be top tier. Our resort style pool features a luxurious sundeck and our state of the art fitness center houses all you need to feel your absolute best. Our community is now undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation to feature stainless steel appliance packages, designer two-tone paint, stately two-inch blinds, interior lighting and fixture upgrades and SO MUCH MORE. Living at Fountains is an opportunity you certainly do not want to miss. Call or visit us today!