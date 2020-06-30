All apartments in Rosenberg
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:15 AM

Fountains of Rosenberg

3419 Fountains Dr · (281) 709-2259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3419 Fountains Dr, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0213 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0613 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 1408 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0908 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fountains of Rosenberg.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
playground
The Fountains of Rosenberg is a premiere community conveniently located adjacent to Seabourne Nature Park and just south of Hwy 59. Professionally owned and managed by Mosaic Residential means the service you will receive is guaranteed to be top tier. Our resort style pool features a luxurious sundeck and our state of the art fitness center houses all you need to feel your absolute best. Our community is now undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation to feature stainless steel appliance packages, designer two-tone paint, stately two-inch blinds, interior lighting and fixture upgrades and SO MUCH MORE. Living at Fountains is an opportunity you certainly do not want to miss. Call or visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $175-$350 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds: Weight limit: 45 lbs each
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease, Carports: $25/month.
Storage Details: 8x8: $60/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountains of Rosenberg have any available units?
Fountains of Rosenberg has 4 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rosenberg, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rosenberg Rent Report.
What amenities does Fountains of Rosenberg have?
Some of Fountains of Rosenberg's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountains of Rosenberg currently offering any rent specials?
Fountains of Rosenberg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fountains of Rosenberg pet-friendly?
Yes, Fountains of Rosenberg is pet friendly.
Does Fountains of Rosenberg offer parking?
Yes, Fountains of Rosenberg offers parking.
Does Fountains of Rosenberg have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fountains of Rosenberg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountains of Rosenberg have a pool?
Yes, Fountains of Rosenberg has a pool.
Does Fountains of Rosenberg have accessible units?
Yes, Fountains of Rosenberg has accessible units.
Does Fountains of Rosenberg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fountains of Rosenberg has units with dishwashers.
