Last updated June 14 2020

45 Apartments for rent in Rosenberg, TX with garage

Rosenberg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
$
154 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$1,045
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,163
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1120 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
7 Units Available
3101 Place
3101 Vista Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with large living rooms, walk-in closets and crown molding as well as private patio/balconies. Community features a fitness center and swimming pool.
$
27 Units Available
Waterford at Summer Park
601 Park Place Blvd, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,027
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from Highway 59 and Grand Parkway. Property offers residents pool, gym, clubhouse and game room. 24-hour concierge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and extra storage. Garage.
$
6 Units Available
Briarstone
4719 Reading Rd, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
944 sqft
We invite you to discover Briarstone Apartment Homes, one of Rosenberg's premier apartment communities offering true value for your way of living.
Results within 5 miles of Rosenberg
New Territory
30 Units Available
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
33 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
$
24 Units Available
Villas at River Park West
21811 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1095 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at River Park West! Situated southwest of Houston on the outskirts of the flourishing city of Sugar Land, Texas, The Villas at River Park West offers luxury living in one and two bedroom open-concept floor plans.
20 Units Available
Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1380 sqft
With easy access to I-69, ARIUM Wildwood Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, and designer interiors.
$
16 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,233
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1558 sqft
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.

1 Unit Available
6915 Myrtle Flower Court
6915 Myrtle Flower Court, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1572 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,572 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
4402 Wild Rose Hill
4402 Wild Rose Hill Lane, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1138 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 Unit Available
1702 Ryon Falls Drive
1702 Ryon Falls Dr, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1553 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome, 2 full bathrooms upstairs and half bath down stairs.
Results within 10 miles of Rosenberg
11 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
5 Units Available
Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property offers a quiet setting, with coffee bar, pool, gym and dog park. Yet its close proximity to the Grand Parkway provides easy access to Katy, Sugar Land and Cinco Ranch. 1-3 bedrooms units available.
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Converse
42 Units Available
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
$
43 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
$
27 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1525 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
$
8 Units Available
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
17 Units Available
Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1259 sqft
Outdoor kitchen with grills and seating under pergola. Grassy dog park with trees, shade canopy. Comfortable homes with vinyl wood flooring and walk-in closets with every bedroom. Less than a half mile to Westpark Tollway.
18 Units Available
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1344 sqft
Cascading natural waterfall feeds into resort-style pool. Garden tubs, nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Less than a mile to US-59/Southwest Freeway.
$
18 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
$
33 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
$
25 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
City Guide for Rosenberg, TX

Originally an unnamed shipping port during the 1830s, Rosenberg, Texas was recreated as a railroad junction by Swiss railway magnate Henry von Rosenberg in 1880.

When you read about the history of Rosenberg, Texas, you'll find plenty of reasons to believe that there's always been something a bit eccentric about the place. For instance, it wasn't until 1930 that Main Street was finally paved, and in 1942, the town became modernized when 15 miles of concrete sidewalks were installed. During the 1940s, Rosenberg was also home to Leonard's Drive-In, where the waitresses rode on horseback when taking people's orders. Perhaps not surprisingly, it was during this time that business burgeoned in this charming, idiosyncratic town, and soon, Rosenberg was being called the "hub of the Gulf Coast." Today, Rosenberg is considered to be a prime distribution location, thanks to its proximity to the Ports of Freeport (40 miles) and Houston (57 miles). It's home to large-scale manufacturers such as Frito-Lay, Engelbrecht Manufacturing, Bass Construction, AT&T and Allied Concrete, in addition to scores of other major companies. On the residential side, thousands of acres are currently being developed into residential property, which bodes well for future renters and home buyers. With its current intimate population, Rosenberg continues to brace itself for a continuing stream of new residents in the coming years. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

