Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

36 Apartments for rent in Rosenberg, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rosenberg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
154 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$1,045
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,163
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1120 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:50am
9 Units Available
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1156 sqft
Just off I-69 in Rosenberg, minutes to George Bush Park and Gordon Ranch. Multiple floor plans with features including safety blinds, gourmet kitchens and premium carpet.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
7 Units Available
3101 Place
3101 Vista Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with large living rooms, walk-in closets and crown molding as well as private patio/balconies. Community features a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
6 Units Available
Bayou Bend Apartments
2901 Airport Ave, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters with easy access to US 59 and Highway 36. Community has two pools, assigned parking, and emergency maintenance. Units feature ice makers, outside storage, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
3 Units Available
Carriage Glen
1811 City Hall Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, these apartment homes feature a pool, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and washers and dryers. Convenient to Highways 36 and 59.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
27 Units Available
Waterford at Summer Park
601 Park Place Blvd, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,027
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from Highway 59 and Grand Parkway. Property offers residents pool, gym, clubhouse and game room. 24-hour concierge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and extra storage. Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Rosenberg
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
33 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
23 Units Available
Villas at River Park West
21811 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$926
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1095 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at River Park West! Situated southwest of Houston on the outskirts of the flourishing city of Sugar Land, Texas, The Villas at River Park West offers luxury living in one and two bedroom open-concept floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1380 sqft
With easy access to I-69, ARIUM Wildwood Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, and designer interiors.
Results within 10 miles of Rosenberg
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Cinco Ranch
20 Units Available
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
Studio
$1,415
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1237 sqft
Mosaic tile backsplashes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances for gourmet kitchens. Game room with ping pong and billiards. Fitness center with yoga and spin training room. Steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
34 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
22 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1227 sqft
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
43 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
22 Units Available
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off the Grand Parkway and within minutes of George Bush Park, Energy Corridor, and numerous stores and restaurants. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in all units. Media room, gym and pool on site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
22 Units Available
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
Studio
$839
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,018
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1073 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
17 Units Available
Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1259 sqft
Outdoor kitchen with grills and seating under pergola. Grassy dog park with trees, shade canopy. Comfortable homes with vinyl wood flooring and walk-in closets with every bedroom. Less than a half mile to Westpark Tollway.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
11 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
5 Units Available
Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property offers a quiet setting, with coffee bar, pool, gym and dog park. Yet its close proximity to the Grand Parkway provides easy access to Katy, Sugar Land and Cinco Ranch. 1-3 bedrooms units available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
4 Units Available
The Establishment at 1800
1800 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Scheduled daily activities for residents. Very experienced management team. Valet and other services available for all active seniors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1181 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1338 sqft
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
City Guide for Rosenberg, TX

Originally an unnamed shipping port during the 1830s, Rosenberg, Texas was recreated as a railroad junction by Swiss railway magnate Henry von Rosenberg in 1880.

When you read about the history of Rosenberg, Texas, you'll find plenty of reasons to believe that there's always been something a bit eccentric about the place. For instance, it wasn't until 1930 that Main Street was finally paved, and in 1942, the town became modernized when 15 miles of concrete sidewalks were installed. During the 1940s, Rosenberg was also home to Leonard's Drive-In, where the waitresses rode on horseback when taking people's orders. Perhaps not surprisingly, it was during this time that business burgeoned in this charming, idiosyncratic town, and soon, Rosenberg was being called the "hub of the Gulf Coast." Today, Rosenberg is considered to be a prime distribution location, thanks to its proximity to the Ports of Freeport (40 miles) and Houston (57 miles). It's home to large-scale manufacturers such as Frito-Lay, Engelbrecht Manufacturing, Bass Construction, AT&T and Allied Concrete, in addition to scores of other major companies. On the residential side, thousands of acres are currently being developed into residential property, which bodes well for future renters and home buyers. With its current intimate population, Rosenberg continues to brace itself for a continuing stream of new residents in the coming years. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rosenberg, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rosenberg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

