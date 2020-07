Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking gym pet friendly carport clubhouse concierge dog park game room internet access online portal pool table yoga

Our apartments in Rosenberg, Texas, offer all the amenities you will need and more for a convenient and affordable rate. We are located just minutes from Highway 59 and Grand Parkway in a clean, picturesque community. Our neighborhood is host to many great schools that are part of the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District. For fun, residents have easy access to George Ranch Historical Park and a selection of our finest lakes. The Brazos Town Center is also just minutes away with plenty to do. Shop at stores like Target and Marshalls, dine at Shogun Grill and Sushi Bar, or catch a movie at Cinemark Rosenberg 12. The Brazos Town Center has all that and more to keep you entertained.