Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

59 Apartments for rent in Rosenberg, TX with pool

Last updated July 13 at 06:51am
4 Units Available
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1156 sqft
Just off I-69 in Rosenberg, minutes to George Bush Park and Gordon Ranch. Multiple floor plans with features including safety blinds, gourmet kitchens and premium carpet.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
8 Units Available
Westwood Village
1217 Westwood Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
900 sqft
Granite countertops, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies. Dog and cat friendly. Clubhouse and gym. Tenants have access to pool, outdoor living space with pergola and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
137 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1120 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
11 Units Available
3101 Place
3101 Vista Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1384 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with large living rooms, walk-in closets and crown molding as well as private patio/balconies. Community features a fitness center and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Carriage Glen
1811 City Hall Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
987 sqft
In the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, these apartment homes feature a pool, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and washers and dryers. Convenient to Highways 36 and 59.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
25 Units Available
Waterford at Summer Park
601 Park Place Blvd, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from Highway 59 and Grand Parkway. Property offers residents pool, gym, clubhouse and game room. 24-hour concierge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and extra storage. Garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
$
7 Units Available
Briarstone
4719 Reading Rd, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
944 sqft
We invite you to discover Briarstone Apartment Homes, one of Rosenberg's premier apartment communities offering true value for your way of living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
$
4 Units Available
Brookmore Hollow
810 Brooks Ave, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
849 sqft
Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplace and ceiling fans. Fenced-in pool area with dual pergolas for shade and relaxing. Community BBQ/grill and picnic area. Fitness center equipped with treadmills and stationary bike.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Bayou Bend Apartments
2901 Airport Ave, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters with easy access to US 59 and Highway 36. Community has two pools, assigned parking, and emergency maintenance. Units feature ice makers, outside storage, and spacious walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Rosenberg
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
36 Units Available
New Territory
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
32 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1380 sqft
With easy access to I-69, ARIUM Wildwood Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, and designer interiors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Villas at River Park West
21811 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1095 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at River Park West! Situated southwest of Houston on the outskirts of the flourishing city of Sugar Land, Texas, The Villas at River Park West offers luxury living in one and two bedroom open-concept floor plans.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4402 Wild Rose Hill
4402 Wild Rose Hill Lane, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1138 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 10 miles of Rosenberg
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
20 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
26 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1219 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
17 Units Available
Deseo At Grand Mission
19002 Mission Park Dr, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1259 sqft
Outdoor kitchen with grills and seating under pergola. Grassy dog park with trees, shade canopy. Comfortable homes with vinyl wood flooring and walk-in closets with every bedroom. Less than a half mile to Westpark Tollway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
16 Units Available
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off the Grand Parkway and within minutes of George Bush Park, Energy Corridor, and numerous stores and restaurants. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in all units. Media room, gym and pool on site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
31 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
27 Units Available
Converse
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,520
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 11:29am
34 Units Available
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1511 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom finishes and open floor plans. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, pool, and common-area Wi-Fi. Run errands at nearby Missouri City Shopping Center.

July 2020 Rosenberg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Rosenberg Rent Report. Rosenberg rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rosenberg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rosenberg rents increased moderately over the past month

Rosenberg rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased significantly by 3.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Rosenberg stand at $838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,025 for a two-bedroom. Rosenberg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Rosenberg over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,534.

    Rosenberg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Rosenberg, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Rosenberg is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Though Texas' growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Rosenberg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,025 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Rosenberg fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rosenberg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Rosenberg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

